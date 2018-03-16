高端地产新闻
在售 - Pinecrest, FL, United States - ¥18,943,444
Pinecrest, FL, 33156 - United States

9300 Sw 63rd Ct

约¥18,943,444
原货币价格 $2,990,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 50529.0
    平方英尺

房产描述

Escape to your own private retreat and family compound in this North Pinecrest estate. Located on a gated 50,529 square foot lot that allows room for a big front yard, long brick driveway, 800 square foot gazebo with summer kitchen, bar, lighted tennis court, pool, fire pit, fountain and large outdoor entertaining spaces. Impressive main house with dramatic double staircase, custom millwork, media room and great spaces for everyone. Beautiful views from all main rooms to one of the most enchanting settings in Pinecrest. Must see!

上市日期: 2017年10月23日

MLS ID: A10364830

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jo-Ann Forster
+1 3056660562

周边设施

周边设施
