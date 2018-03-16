9300 Sw 63rd Ct

Escape to your own private retreat and family compound in this North Pinecrest estate. Located on a gated 50,529 square foot lot that allows room for a big front yard, long brick driveway, 800 square foot gazebo with summer kitchen, bar, lighted tennis court, pool, fire pit, fountain and large outdoor entertaining spaces. Impressive main house with dramatic double staircase, custom millwork, media room and great spaces for everyone. Beautiful views from all main rooms to one of the most enchanting settings in Pinecrest. Must see!