2000 Brazos Court

Gorgeous Santa Barbara style home built by Platinum homes and completed in December of 2014. Located in Vaquero on 1.3 acres, the home is a one story home with an upstairs flex room. The open floorpan is great for entertaining.The kitchen has a catering kitchen, two dishwashers, steam oven, double ovens, second refrigerator, ice maker and walk in pantry. Other rooms include formal dining room, home office with built ins, master suite with a fireplace and bathroom with dual toilets and sinks. The oversized utility room has a dog shower/drip dry area, sink and great storage. Features include floor to ceiling steel windows, lighting and sounds systems, 3 fireplaces, geothermal cooling, infinity pool with spa, electric shades inside and outside, fire pit, mosquito misting system, and 4 car garage and porte cochere.