在售 - Westlake, TX, United States - ¥25,310,722
Westlake, TX, 76262 - United States

2000 Brazos Court

约¥25,310,722
原货币价格 $3,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 7493
    平方英尺 (1.34 英亩)

房产描述

Gorgeous Santa Barbara style home built by Platinum homes and completed in December of 2014. Located in Vaquero on 1.3 acres, the home is a one story home with an upstairs flex room. The open floorpan is great for entertaining.The kitchen has a catering kitchen, two dishwashers, steam oven, double ovens, second refrigerator, ice maker and walk in pantry. Other rooms include formal dining room, home office with built ins, master suite with a fireplace and bathroom with dual toilets and sinks. The oversized utility room has a dog shower/drip dry area, sink and great storage. Features include floor to ceiling steel windows, lighting and sounds systems, 3 fireplaces, geothermal cooling, infinity pool with spa, electric shades inside and outside, fire pit, mosquito misting system, and 4 car garage and porte cochere.

上市日期: 2017年7月21日

MLS ID: 13654373

联系方式

分部：
Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jennifer Shindler
2142155181

