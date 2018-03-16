1067 Ptarmigan Road

Recently remodeled this home has an elegant and modern feel with a gourmet kitchen, stone fireplace, and a wall of French doors that open to the patio & pool area. With that same theme the family room below captures the beauty of the outdoors with a wall of glass that opens to the private stone patio overlooking the Vail Golf Course. Included is an inviting one-bedroom caretaker's apartment and a expansive four car garage. Expansion/additional square footage of the property is allowed.