高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Vail, CO, United States - ¥53,852,600
免费询盘

Vail, CO, 81657 - United States

1067 Ptarmigan Road

约¥53,852,600
原货币价格 $8,500,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6185
    平方英尺

房产描述

Recently remodeled this home has an elegant and modern feel with a gourmet kitchen, stone fireplace, and a wall of French doors that open to the patio & pool area. With that same theme the family room below captures the beauty of the outdoors with a wall of glass that opens to the private stone patio overlooking the Vail Golf Course. Included is an inviting one-bedroom caretaker's apartment and a expansive four car garage. Expansion/additional square footage of the property is allowed.

上市日期: 2016年8月16日

MLS ID: 927404

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Joni Taylor
+1 9703901402

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Joni Taylor
+1 9703901402

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_