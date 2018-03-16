Brilliantly designed by Christopher Rose Architects and constructed by Royal Indigo Construction, 109 Flyway Drive is one of the finest oceanfront homes ever constructed on Kiawah Island. It is also the first home on Kiawah to achieve the distinguished Silver LEED certification by the US Green Building Council. This beautiful cedar shake "Nantucket Style" home is situated on a very private, unique 1.87 acre homesite in Kiawah's prestigious Vanderhorst Plantation, offering stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. The open floor plan includes a family and dining room on the main level, along with a spacious gourmet kitchen, fully equipped with top tier Energy Star appliances, a large stone island, and plenty of custom cabinetry for those who love to cook and entertain. The first floor also includes a beautifully crafted cherry wood paneled library with a custom fireplace and a large laundry room. Multiple sets of French doors lead out to your enormous Garapa wood deck that is well complimented by a 16ft x 30ft saline pool and hot tub. An outdoor kitchen and custom stone fireplace further enhances this outdoor space which allows for entertaining large groups of guests. The second floor is completely dedicated to the comfort of friends and family, providing 4 spacious bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with multiple beds for guests. On the top level one finds a luxurious and sophisticated master suite, containing a beautiful master bedroom facing the ocean. Uninterrupted Atlantic Ocean views, a spacious walk-in-closet, a spa-like bath with soaking tub and flex/fitness room, all combine to make the master suite the ultimate luxurious island escape. In addition, a private study, located just off the master bedroom, is the ideal place for a morning cup of coffee, a quiet afternoon of reading, or an executive office from which to run your business. The elevator services all 3 floors of living space from the garage and a new Sonos music system was recently installed by the owners. A separate guest house provides 3 gracious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, which comfortably sleeps 6 guests. Your private boardwalk offers direct access to Kiawah's 10 miles of pristine beaches. And for the auto enthusiast, this home provides covered garage parking for 7 cars. As added value, a full Kiawah Golf Membership opportunity is available to the new owner of this premiere property, giving you access to the most exclusive amenities that Kiawah Island can offer. This is, without a doubt, an impeccably constructed turnkey property that is move-in ready. With a very limited inventory of high caliber oceanfront homes on Kiawah, this is one home you do not want to miss! Home is being sold furnished with a few exclusions. Buyer to pay 1/2 of 1% to the KICA (Kiawah Island Community Association) at closing.