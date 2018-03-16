高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Albuquerque, NM, United States - ¥8,863,504
免费询盘

Albuquerque, NM, 87122 - United States

12104 Modesto Ave Ne

约¥8,863,504
原货币价格 $1,399,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 7032
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful NM Territorial designed home by Claudio Vigil. Extremely light and bright with large rooms and open floor plan. 14 foot ceilings and 9 foot doors. Radiant heat and refrigerated air. Master is separated from other 3 bedrooms and provides a refuge complete with a fireplace, luxurious master bath and attached exercise room or study with access to back courtyard. Tile floor and carpet throughout. The back courtyard has spectacular views of the Sandias and a large tiled fountain. There is a self contained in law or teen guest house with kitchenette, bath, and living room and bedroom that is entered from the courtyard or the 4 car garage. Privacy abounds in this beautiful home, make it your own!

上市日期: 2017年12月5日

MLS ID: 201705549

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe - Grant Avenue Brokerage
代理经纪:
Marsha Adams
5059882533

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe - Grant Avenue Brokerage
代理经纪:
Marsha Adams
5059882533

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_