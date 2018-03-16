12104 Modesto Ave Ne

Beautiful NM Territorial designed home by Claudio Vigil. Extremely light and bright with large rooms and open floor plan. 14 foot ceilings and 9 foot doors. Radiant heat and refrigerated air. Master is separated from other 3 bedrooms and provides a refuge complete with a fireplace, luxurious master bath and attached exercise room or study with access to back courtyard. Tile floor and carpet throughout. The back courtyard has spectacular views of the Sandias and a large tiled fountain. There is a self contained in law or teen guest house with kitchenette, bath, and living room and bedroom that is entered from the courtyard or the 4 car garage. Privacy abounds in this beautiful home, make it your own!