Excellent new build opportunity! Mature and lovely PV neighborhood in the desirable 3 C's school district. Deep and wide acre+ lot backing to Hidden Paradise subdivision of 3M - 5M homes. Partial views of Mummy to the south; lot orients East/West w/ rear yard facing East. Current home is in original 1979 condition, but large for its day with almost 3600 s.f. and 3 Car Garage. Property being sold As Is.