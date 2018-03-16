31802 N Black Cross Rd

An entertainer's dream in Pinnacle Peak Ranchos features a 5,687 SF classic Adobe style home w/ plenty of room on a 2.98 acre lot. Upon entering the gated front entryway take note of the expansive pavered driveway leading to the 3 car garage + 1 RV garage & detached storage w/ roll up door. The backyard is a highlight of the home with a large, elevated pool w/ waterfall feature and built in hidden slide, free standing gazebo structure w/ upper roof view deck and hot tub & a full outdoor kitchen below with multi seating bar and TV. The large covered patio features multiple lounge & dining areas with a cozy fireplace & travertine flooring extended from the interior. The interior of the home features beautiful wood casement windows & doors, travertine floors & baseboards, & multiple fireplace the kitchen is spacious with a center island, granite counters, and peninsula with bar seating and opens to the great room room with built in entertainment center and large wet bar with additional seating and fireplace. With a grand master suite, living and dining spaces, additional guest rooms and a detached casita this home has it all!