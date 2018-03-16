1950 Nw 29th Rd

Nantucket meets Boca Raton in this completely remodeled 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 4625 sq ft spacious and bright home on a 14 acre park lot. Available for quick close this 'like new' home has 5 large bedrooms, great storage and newly installed Hardie board fiber cement siding on the outside of the home - water & fire-proof, approved by the Florida code for installation in areas with wind speeds up to 200 mph! Large corner lot is landscaped for privacy. Upon entering this home you will find an open floor plan with high ceilings and modern amenities. White cabinetry and quartz countertops in kitchen open to family room and sunroom. Community is centrally located with easy access to I-95, FLA turnpike and Town Center Mall.Boca Bath & Tennis is a gated, all ages, non-equity, residential 183 acre community with 53 acres devoted to parks, lakes & open spaces. A social clubhouse with a championship-sized pool, 8 Har-Tru tennis courts with several pros on staff, new basketball, volleyball courts and a playground are also available for your meeting, recreation and entertainment needs.