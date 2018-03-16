高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Boca Raton, FL, United States - ¥8,204,602
免费询盘

Boca Raton, FL, 33431 - United States

1950 Nw 29th Rd

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5345
    平方英尺

房产描述

Nantucket meets Boca Raton in this completely remodeled 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 4625 sq ft spacious and bright home on a 14 acre park lot. Available for quick close this 'like new' home has 5 large bedrooms, great storage and newly installed Hardie board fiber cement siding on the outside of the home - water & fire-proof, approved by the Florida code for installation in areas with wind speeds up to 200 mph! Large corner lot is landscaped for privacy. Upon entering this home you will find an open floor plan with high ceilings and modern amenities. White cabinetry and quartz countertops in kitchen open to family room and sunroom. Community is centrally located with easy access to I-95, FLA turnpike and Town Center Mall.Boca Bath & Tennis is a gated, all ages, non-equity, residential 183 acre community with 53 acres devoted to parks, lakes & open spaces. A social clubhouse with a championship-sized pool, 8 Har-Tru tennis courts with several pros on staff, new basketball, volleyball courts and a playground are also available for your meeting, recreation and entertainment needs.

上市日期: 2017年12月13日

MLS ID: RX-10389148

联系方式

分部：
Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lorenzo Bernal
+1 5617025263

联系方式

分部：
Nestler Poletto Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lorenzo Bernal
+1 5617025263

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_