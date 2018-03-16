Sandy Lane St. James

Marine Villas - is the site previously known as The Coach House - represents a fabulous development opportunity on the famed West Coast of Barbados. Planning permission includes first-class apartment living just a beach ball’s throw from the turquoise waters and golden sands of the Sandy Lane and Paynes Bay beaches. Ideally positioned in the heart of the island’s Platinum Coast, the prestigious Marine Villas is set to be a premier gated community of over 20 well appointed units offering a choice of two or three bedroom apartments and luxury top floor penthouses. Best of all, the development has hassle-free access to the popular Paynes Bay via its own private beach access. The apartments will be ideally located within minutes of the social epicenter of the West Coast, including premier restaurants, shopping centers, coffee shops and select duty-free shopping.