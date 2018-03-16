高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Saint James, Barbados - ¥19,006,800
免费询盘

Saint James, Barbados

Sandy Lane St. James

约¥19,006,800
原货币价格 $3,000,000
其他

详情

  • 60000
    平方英尺

房产描述

Marine Villas - is the site previously known as The Coach House - represents a fabulous development opportunity on the famed West Coast of Barbados. Planning permission includes first-class apartment living just a beach ball’s throw from the turquoise waters and golden sands of the Sandy Lane and Paynes Bay beaches. Ideally positioned in the heart of the island’s Platinum Coast, the prestigious Marine Villas is set to be a premier gated community of over 20 well appointed units offering a choice of two or three bedroom apartments and luxury top floor penthouses. Best of all, the development has hassle-free access to the popular Paynes Bay via its own private beach access. The apartments will be ideally located within minutes of the social epicenter of the West Coast, including premier restaurants, shopping centers, coffee shops and select duty-free shopping.

上市日期: 2015年12月29日

联系方式

分部：
Barbados Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Barbados Sotheby's International Realty

联系方式

分部：
Barbados Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Barbados Sotheby's International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_