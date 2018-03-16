56 S Hibiscus Dr

Casa Babette : Very Charming 2 Story Mediterranean waterfront home on exclusive Hibiscus Island , a gated resort-like community with 24 hour security, children's playground , tennis ,basketball and racquetball courts. As you enter , vaulted ceilings, keystone fireplace, hardwood floors and tiles throughout gives this home a resort style setting with 3 beds 3.5 baths in the main house and separate 1 bedroom /1 bath guest cottage. Private courtyard, outdoor kitchen, pool, dock, patio. Spectacular views with 60' waterfrontage. Near South Beach and downtown. Also available for rent $19,900.