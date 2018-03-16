高端地产新闻
在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥42,765,300
Miami Beach, FL, 33139 - United States

56 S Hibiscus Dr

约¥42,765,300
原货币价格 $6,750,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3089
    平方英尺

房产描述

Casa Babette : Very Charming 2 Story Mediterranean waterfront home on exclusive Hibiscus Island , a gated resort-like community with 24 hour security, children's playground , tennis ,basketball and racquetball courts. As you enter , vaulted ceilings, keystone fireplace, hardwood floors and tiles throughout gives this home a resort style setting with 3 beds 3.5 baths in the main house and separate 1 bedroom /1 bath guest cottage. Private courtyard, outdoor kitchen, pool, dock, patio. Spectacular views with 60' waterfrontage. Near South Beach and downtown. Also available for rent $19,900.

上市日期: 2017年5月12日

MLS ID: A10275936

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mirce Curkoski

