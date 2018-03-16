257 Benjamin Franklin Dr

The possibilities are plentiful with this adorable and updated beach house. The location could not be better with beautiful Lido Beach directly across the street providing incredible western views of the Gulf of Mexico and St. Armands Circle within a short distance. The main living space features an open floor plan complete with a large eat-in kitchen, wood-burning fireplace and the master suite. Connected to the main living space is the rentable in-law suite which features its own living room, kitchen, bedroom, two baths and washer/dryer. A doorway connects the two living spaces so you can use them together or separate. Outside you will find a red brick driveway in front which follows around to a private brick patio in the back complete with mature tropical landscaping. A large outbuilding provides extra storage. The existing house can be used as a residence, vacation home, rental property or any combination thereof. Of course, the prestige of this property also offers the opportunity for something grander. Whether you decide to take a morning bike ride to Ted Sperling Park, spend the afternoon relaxing on the white sand beaches and aquamarine waters of Lido Beach or stroll down to St. Armands Circle for fabulous restaurants and shopping, every day will feel like a permanent tropical vacation.