Parkring 14-16, Bel Etage

Palais Living In Your Own Taste And Style.The two luxury residences and the state rooms are on floors two to three and offer 7 bedrooms. The design places great value upon sensitive renovation and beautifully translates history into a state of the art living concept. Within that, owners are able to bring their personal visions to life within their apartments. The generously proportioned residences will be delivered turn key at the end of 2018 with high standards of craftsmanship, carefully selected materials and quallity finish and design throughout the spaces. The elegant living rooms have beautiful herringbone parquet flooring and ceiling mouldings. The en-suite bathrooms are floored with natural chalkstone and equipped with highly specified mixers and sanitary objects.Located in the same building complex, Almanac Vienna hotel is a direct neighbour where residents will enjoy superlative services and luxury property management. The Almanac brand epitomises luxury, combining lifestyle with personalised 24-hour care in surroundings of style and quality. From vale services, to cleaning your apartment and from organising everyday shopping needs or opera, concert and theatre tickets – the concierge and service teams will fulfill every wish in order to simplify and support you in your daily life. Residents of Parkring 14 will also have the opportunity to use the hotel infrastructure with specially considered rates. For owners, who simply want the core and shell or the apartment for their own renovations, we will introduce our team of experts who are happy to assist in any interior design question.