The apartment is located in a former palace dating from the 19th century, surrounded by a beautifully wooded park and preserving the architectural heritage of Cannes. This double oriented apartment features on 118 sq.m an entrance, a living room, a beautiful open plan kitchen and a dining room, 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets and luxurious bathrooms / showers, as well as a study which could be easily convertible into a 3rd bedroom, As well as a 13 sq.m mezzanine which is currently used as a home cinema area. This property has been renovated respecting its original features while bringing modern and upscale finishes. - CN5390