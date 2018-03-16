高端地产新闻
在售 - Cannes, France - ¥6,617,946
Cannes, 06400 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥6,617,946
原货币价格 €850,000
公寓
  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1410
    平方英尺

The apartment is located in a former palace dating from the 19th century, surrounded by a beautifully wooded park and preserving the architectural heritage of Cannes. This double oriented apartment features on 118 sq.m an entrance, a living room, a beautiful open plan kitchen and a dining room, 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets and luxurious bathrooms / showers, as well as a study which could be easily convertible into a 3rd bedroom, As well as a 13 sq.m mezzanine which is currently used as a home cinema area. This property has been renovated respecting its original features while bringing modern and upscale finishes. - CN5390

上市日期: 2017年3月17日

分部：
Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Peter Illovsky
+33 +330492921288

