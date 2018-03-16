This penthouse is at an exclusive luxury condominium, on a dead-end street with full time security. It holds two floors with an interior, private elevator. The first floor has dining and living rooms divided into 3 spacious ambiances and a balcony directed to the park’s greenery. There is also a kitchen, a lunch room, an office and 4 suites on this same floor. The upper floor holds the fifth suite, which is the master suite with a closet and a parlor; there is also a library, a winter garden, a music room and a warm pool at an ambiance with a retractile roof.