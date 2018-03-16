高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥46,339,682
免费询盘

São Paulo, Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥46,339,682
原货币价格 R$24,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 11269
    平方英尺 (1732.0 )

房产描述

This penthouse is at an exclusive luxury condominium, on a dead-end street with full time security. It holds two floors with an interior, private elevator. The first floor has dining and living rooms divided into 3 spacious ambiances and a balcony directed to the park’s greenery. There is also a kitchen, a lunch room, an office and 4 suites on this same floor. The upper floor holds the fifth suite, which is the master suite with a closet and a parlor; there is also a library, a winter garden, a music room and a warm pool at an ambiance with a retractile roof.

上市日期: 2017年10月30日

MLS ID: 34677

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marcia Vieira
+55 +551130610000

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marcia Vieira
+55 +551130610000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_