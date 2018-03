This penthouse has an excellent location near Jardins region and has almost 600 m² of built area. It offers excellent finishing, plenty of natural lightning and a view to Pacaembu Valley. The first floor is composed by a magnificent balcony, social areas, a kitchen, a toilet, a service area and a staff quarter. The upper floor has a balcony, a home theater room, two suites, a steam room, a swimming pool and a barbecue pit.