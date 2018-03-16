65-1192 Hokuula Road

More than centrally and perfectly located in historic Waimea town within minutes of everything, this is where the expression “location, location” came from. This 2014 custom home was built by a luxury resort contractor and his real estate broker wife for them and their family. Nothing has been spared to create an interior of modern and youthful taste and style, quality and function, and an exterior with a perfect white picket fence and plantation detailing blending into the surroundings of one of the most desirable areas of Waimea. The home is fully furnished with high end custom furniture, all included with an acceptable offer. This move in ready situation and with this quality of construction rarely exists here. It is like moving into a pied-a-terre in a big city while still living in a rural ranching and farming community on the Big Island and your children can go to two different Presidential Award-winning college preparatory schools. In addition to the 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths there is a game room with a wet bar, a media room with a real theater-like snack bar, a private hot tub and covered outdoor kitchen and most importantly a full photo voltaic solar energy system keeping your energy cost very minimal. The master bedroom has a two-sided fireplace which heats and provides country ambience to the master bath as well as a highly organized walk in closet. The upstairs kitchen and family room lead to a lanai with Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa and Hualalai facing views. The kitchen is state of the art with white custom cabinetry and stainless detailing adding the modern clean edge. Over 600 square feet of covered lanai spaces, landscaping and a back-yard fire pit complete the picture.