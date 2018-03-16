高端地产新闻
在售 - Sintra, Portugal - ¥13,625,182
Sintra, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥13,625,182
原货币价格 €1,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4563
    平方英尺 (5000.0 )

房产描述

Magnificent 3 bedroom villa, inserted in a very quiet area with a breathtaking view, on totally wooded and fenced ground. The property has a total area of 5.000 m2 with a construction area of 424 m2. Villa with signature of the famous architect Thiago Braddell and kitchen with signature "Velharias de Janas", handmade tiles of Viuva Lamego, the masonry is massive in lioz marble and the woods are in cone, with preserved old tiles. Biological garden space, water hole, solar thermal panels and photo voltaic. Easy and quick access to Lisbon, the villa consists of three bedrooms in suite, a dinning room and a living room with access to the exterior, from the interior as well as from the outside, access to the garage and basement, this has been transformed into a leisure and entertainment area, with an extra bedroom and bathroom. Access to the property, is done through electric gate with command, where we find a garden properly taken care of.

上市日期: 2018年3月14日

MLS ID: 102170465

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Eurico Ferreira da Silva
351919228919

