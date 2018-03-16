Magnificent 3 bedroom villa, inserted in a very quiet area with a breathtaking view, on totally wooded and fenced ground. The property has a total area of 5.000 m2 with a construction area of 424 m2. Villa with signature of the famous architect Thiago Braddell and kitchen with signature "Velharias de Janas", handmade tiles of Viuva Lamego, the masonry is massive in lioz marble and the woods are in cone, with preserved old tiles. Biological garden space, water hole, solar thermal panels and photo voltaic. Easy and quick access to Lisbon, the villa consists of three bedrooms in suite, a dinning room and a living room with access to the exterior, from the interior as well as from the outside, access to the garage and basement, this has been transformed into a leisure and entertainment area, with an extra bedroom and bathroom. Access to the property, is done through electric gate with command, where we find a garden properly taken care of.