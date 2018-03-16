631 15th Street

Rare opportunity to buy this tear down / property with plans and permits for a 6,671 square foot (approx) luxury high-end, high performance Modern Masterpiece residence; impeccably designed for modern tech lovers. Plans include a separate and legally zoned guest house that is perfect for at home office, in-laws suite or offer the ability to rent separately. Located in the prestigious "North of Montana" within short distance to acclaimed Franklin elementary school and only 15 blocks to beautiful Palisades Park, beach, boardwalk, pier, 3rd Street Promenade within steps to shopping and eateries. Everyone working on this project agrees; the plans and systems to build this one of a kind modern masterpiece with innovative engineering and creative design allows the buyer an incredibly rare opportunity to build a futuristic Green Sustainable Home of the Future.