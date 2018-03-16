高端地产新闻
在售 - Santa Monica, CA, United States - ¥20,901,144
Santa Monica, CA, 90402 - United States

631 15th Street

约¥20,901,144
原货币价格 $3,299,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6671
    平方英尺

房产描述

Rare opportunity to buy this tear down / property with plans and permits for a 6,671 square foot (approx) luxury high-end, high performance Modern Masterpiece residence; impeccably designed for modern tech lovers. Plans include a separate and legally zoned guest house that is perfect for at home office, in-laws suite or offer the ability to rent separately. Located in the prestigious "North of Montana" within short distance to acclaimed Franklin elementary school and only 15 blocks to beautiful Palisades Park, beach, boardwalk, pier, 3rd Street Promenade within steps to shopping and eateries. Everyone working on this project agrees; the plans and systems to build this one of a kind modern masterpiece with innovative engineering and creative design allows the buyer an incredibly rare opportunity to build a futuristic Green Sustainable Home of the Future.

上市日期: 2017年7月21日

MLS ID: 17-298450

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Pacific Palisades Brokerage
代理经纪:
Robert Radcliffe
3102555454

联系方式

