122 Bluff Dr.

Feel like you’ve been swept away to the Cape with this lavish oceanfront estate overlooking San Luis Bay in the exclusive gated community of The Bluffs in Shell Beach, California. Indulge yourself in unobstructed panoramic oceanfront views and breathtaking sunsets from almost every room of this stunning home. Intricately designed in the Cape Cod style, this exquisite three-story estate with elevator boasts 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and an expansive oceanfront view deck accessed from all the living areas of the main floor. The master retreat is the utmost in luxurious living with a private balcony, attached ocean-view reading room with custom cherry wood ceiling and wainscoting, large walk-in closet, grand soaking tub and separate walk-in shower. Bask in the best of both coasts with this California home oozing with an aura of New England seaside. Ideally situated minutes to nearby beaches, shopping, dining and world-class wineries, this Shell Beach estate will wow you in its splendor.