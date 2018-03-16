高端地产新闻
在售 - Pismo Beach, CA, United States - ¥29,137,424
免费询盘

Pismo Beach, CA, 93420 - United States

122 Bluff Dr.

约¥29,137,424
原货币价格 $4,599,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4789
    平方英尺 (1.16 英亩)

房产描述

Feel like you’ve been swept away to the Cape with this lavish oceanfront estate overlooking San Luis Bay in the exclusive gated community of The Bluffs in Shell Beach, California. Indulge yourself in unobstructed panoramic oceanfront views and breathtaking sunsets from almost every room of this stunning home. Intricately designed in the Cape Cod style, this exquisite three-story estate with elevator boasts 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and an expansive oceanfront view deck accessed from all the living areas of the main floor. The master retreat is the utmost in luxurious living with a private balcony, attached ocean-view reading room with custom cherry wood ceiling and wainscoting, large walk-in closet, grand soaking tub and separate walk-in shower. Bask in the best of both coasts with this California home oozing with an aura of New England seaside. Ideally situated minutes to nearby beaches, shopping, dining and world-class wineries, this Shell Beach estate will wow you in its splendor.

上市日期: 2017年5月26日

MLS ID: SP17117014

联系方式

分部：
Wilson & Co. Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Linda Wilson
8055437727

