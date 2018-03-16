This new house next to Visconde de Porto Seguro School has a contemporary project and wide, integrated ambiances. The social area is connected to the garden with a pool and a functional, equipped gourmet space, and has a dining room, living ambiances, a home theater room, sound automation, air-conditioning and solar heat, gas heat and electric heat. The intimate area has four comfortable suites. The house has an extensive leisure area that encompasses a game room, a pergola, a hot tub, a gym and a toy library, also offering a security system holding 16 monitoring cameras, an electric fence, alarm with sensors in all doors and windows, and it is at a dead-end street with a sentry-house and a gate.