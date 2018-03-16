高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥10,619,510
免费询盘

São Paulo, 05658-030 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥10,619,510
原货币价格 R$5,500,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 10548
    平方英尺 (815.0 )

房产描述

This new house next to Visconde de Porto Seguro School has a contemporary project and wide, integrated ambiances. The social area is connected to the garden with a pool and a functional, equipped gourmet space, and has a dining room, living ambiances, a home theater room, sound automation, air-conditioning and solar heat, gas heat and electric heat. The intimate area has four comfortable suites. The house has an extensive leisure area that encompasses a game room, a pergola, a hot tub, a gym and a toy library, also offering a security system holding 16 monitoring cameras, an electric fence, alarm with sensors in all doors and windows, and it is at a dead-end street with a sentry-house and a gate.

上市日期: 2017年7月12日

MLS ID: 31785

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Cesar Rodrigues
+55 +551130610000

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Cesar Rodrigues
+55 +551130610000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_