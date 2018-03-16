高端地产新闻
在售 - Nantucket, MA, United States - ¥17,074,442
Nantucket, MA, 02554 - United States

5 H Street

约¥17,074,442
原货币价格 $2,695,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 2480
    平方英尺 (0.41 英亩)

房产描述

Enjoy the charm and delight of Madaket in this recently updated and beautifully maintained four bedroom, three full-bath, two half-bath home, offering gorgeous views and sunsets over Hither Creek and easy access to the boat landing that is located directly across the street. This prime piece of real estate abuts Land Bank property and has exceptional outdoor living space that include large decks, patios, covered porches and a beautifully landscaped spacious yard. The garage features an entertaining area with a half bath and adjoining outdoor shower. There are three outbuildings that are conveniently located for additional storage.This special property is located within a very short distance to the beach, bike paths, marina, convenience store, public transportation and restaurant.

上市日期: 2017年3月16日

MLS ID: 82794

联系方式

分部：
Maury People Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kathy Gallaher
+1 5082281881 109

周边设施

周边设施
