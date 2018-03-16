5 H Street

Enjoy the charm and delight of Madaket in this recently updated and beautifully maintained four bedroom, three full-bath, two half-bath home, offering gorgeous views and sunsets over Hither Creek and easy access to the boat landing that is located directly across the street. This prime piece of real estate abuts Land Bank property and has exceptional outdoor living space that include large decks, patios, covered porches and a beautifully landscaped spacious yard. The garage features an entertaining area with a half bath and adjoining outdoor shower. There are three outbuildings that are conveniently located for additional storage.This special property is located within a very short distance to the beach, bike paths, marina, convenience store, public transportation and restaurant.