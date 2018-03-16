99 Coulter Pl

SPECTACULAR VIEWS AND PRIVACY on this truly exceptional 2 acre lot perched at the back of a quiet cul-de-sac. Large stamped concrete patio looks to the south and west for golf course and Front Range views. Landscaping w/mature trees blends with the natural beauty and style of Castle Pines Village w/small side yard. Interior is bathed in light coming from multiple directions & features a lovely formal living rm & dining rm, both w/fireplaces, high ceilings & windows everywhere – an entertainer’s dream. Elevator to all 3 levels makes life easy. Recessed lighting, hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace complement a grand chef’s kitchen w/pantry, center-island, breakfast bar, farmers sink, cherry cabinets and stainless appliances. The cozy hearth room will be your favorite room in the house. Master retreat with stunning views, fireplace & private upstairs study. Finished basement with mother-in-law suite, kitchen, media room, wine room, sauna, game room, w/walkout to covered patio.