高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Castle Rock, CO, United States - ¥10,675,486
免费询盘

Castle Rock, CO, 80108 - United States

99 Coulter Pl

约¥10,675,486
原货币价格 $1,685,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 7572
    平方英尺 (2.09 英亩)

房产描述

SPECTACULAR VIEWS AND PRIVACY on this truly exceptional 2 acre lot perched at the back of a quiet cul-de-sac. Large stamped concrete patio looks to the south and west for golf course and Front Range views. Landscaping w/mature trees blends with the natural beauty and style of Castle Pines Village w/small side yard. Interior is bathed in light coming from multiple directions & features a lovely formal living rm & dining rm, both w/fireplaces, high ceilings & windows everywhere – an entertainer’s dream. Elevator to all 3 levels makes life easy. Recessed lighting, hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace complement a grand chef’s kitchen w/pantry, center-island, breakfast bar, farmers sink, cherry cabinets and stainless appliances. The cozy hearth room will be your favorite room in the house. Master retreat with stunning views, fireplace & private upstairs study. Finished basement with mother-in-law suite, kitchen, media room, wine room, sauna, game room, w/walkout to covered patio.

上市日期: 2017年9月25日

MLS ID: 1848545

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Laurie Brennan
3038933200

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Laurie Brennan
3038933200

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_