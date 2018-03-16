Very pleasant villa recently refurbished with basement, great rooms and en-suite bedrooms, leaving area with fire place and a big kitchen. In the garden there is a swimming pool and pleasant BBQ area, along with beautiful palms and pines trees, that give this villa a very relaxing environment. A plus in this villa is an annex in the garden area that has an additional bed room kitchen and bathroom, creating space for multifamily home. Excellent investment opportunity.
上市日期: 2013年10月1日
MLS ID: 4000017277