在售 - Loule, Portugal - ¥6,816,484
Loule, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥6,816,484
原货币价格 €875,500
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3229
    平方英尺 (1570.0 )

房产描述

Very pleasant villa recently refurbished with basement, great rooms and en-suite bedrooms, leaving area with fire place and a big kitchen. In the garden there is a swimming pool and pleasant BBQ area, along with beautiful palms and pines trees, that give this villa a very relaxing environment. A plus in this villa is an annex in the garden area that has an additional bed room kitchen and bathroom, creating space for multifamily home. Excellent investment opportunity.

上市日期: 2013年10月1日

MLS ID: 4000017277

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Virgolino Gomes
351919224919

