在售 - Paradise Island, The Bahamas - ¥34,782,444
Paradise Island, The Bahamas

Veranda Harbours Way

约¥34,782,444
原货币价格 $5,490,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
湖畔 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 8500
    平方英尺 (27878.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Designed by well-known architect Howard Holtzman and impeccably decorated, this home offers grand living in a magnificent setting. Situated on the golf course, this home offers unrivalled golf course and lake views. The residence has 6,500 sq. ft. of air-conditioned space and 4,000 sq. ft. of verandahs, loggias, balconies, cabana/gazebo and breezeways. Floors are limestone on the ground level and hardwood bamboo on the second floor. The numerous large windows and doors, which are framed by Mahogany Wood shutters, are double glazed and hurricane proof, allowing lots of light into the home, but keeping the summer heat out. The recently remodeled kitchen is state of the art and designed with elegant entertaining in mind. Above the two-car garage, there is a self-contained guest cottage that is ideal for live-in staff or a long term guest. Other Systems include very efficient 25 SEER zoned central air-conditioning units, low voltage lighting control, security system, 20,000-gallon rainwater cistern (with a sophisticated ultra violet filtration system), standby generator and more. This home is unique, exceptionally well appointed and offers a stately and relaxed lifestyle. Beautiful private residence or an investment property offering exceptional rental income potential and qualifies for Bahamian Permanent Residency application.The discerning residents of the Ocean Club Estates enjoy the Beach Club with tennis courts, restaurant, and an infinity pool on world famous Cabbage Beach, the use of the facilities at the One and Only Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort and the Atlantis Resort, an optional golf membership at the world-class Tom Weiskopf designed golf course and 24 hour security. Beautiful private residence or an investment property offering exceptional rental income potential and qualifies for Bahamian Permanent Residency application.

上市日期: 2017年2月2日

MLS ID: 29212

联系方式

分部：
Damianos Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Monty Roberts
2423222305

