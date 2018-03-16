Veranda Harbours Way

Designed by well-known architect Howard Holtzman and impeccably decorated, this home offers grand living in a magnificent setting. Situated on the golf course, this home offers unrivalled golf course and lake views. The residence has 6,500 sq. ft. of air-conditioned space and 4,000 sq. ft. of verandahs, loggias, balconies, cabana/gazebo and breezeways. Floors are limestone on the ground level and hardwood bamboo on the second floor. The numerous large windows and doors, which are framed by Mahogany Wood shutters, are double glazed and hurricane proof, allowing lots of light into the home, but keeping the summer heat out. The recently remodeled kitchen is state of the art and designed with elegant entertaining in mind. Above the two-car garage, there is a self-contained guest cottage that is ideal for live-in staff or a long term guest. Other Systems include very efficient 25 SEER zoned central air-conditioning units, low voltage lighting control, security system, 20,000-gallon rainwater cistern (with a sophisticated ultra violet filtration system), standby generator and more. This home is unique, exceptionally well appointed and offers a stately and relaxed lifestyle. Beautiful private residence or an investment property offering exceptional rental income potential and qualifies for Bahamian Permanent Residency application.The discerning residents of the Ocean Club Estates enjoy the Beach Club with tennis courts, restaurant, and an infinity pool on world famous Cabbage Beach, the use of the facilities at the One and Only Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort and the Atlantis Resort, an optional golf membership at the world-class Tom Weiskopf designed golf course and 24 hour security. Beautiful private residence or an investment property offering exceptional rental income potential and qualifies for Bahamian Permanent Residency application.