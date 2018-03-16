Rare property close to the coast offering a large family home and 5 cottages. The main house offers 340 sqm of accomodation with a large living room of 52 sqm , a fully fitted family kitchen of 40 sqm, reception room/bedroom, office and 3 further bedrooms on the first floor. Greeting room with bar, gym/ games room, private parking. Garages/workshops with potential for further development. There are 5 gites (with 1,2, 2,2, and 3 bedrooms. All gites have been completely renovated and are fully equipped. Very popular gite complex with a high repeat of bookings and successful rental income.