在售 - Gemozac, France - ¥6,540,087
Gemozac, 17260 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥6,540,087
原货币价格 €840,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 11
    浴室 (11 全卫)
  • 7211
    平方英尺 (80000.0 )

房产描述

Rare property close to the coast offering a large family home and 5 cottages. The main house offers 340 sqm of accomodation with a large living room of 52 sqm , a fully fitted family kitchen of 40 sqm, reception room/bedroom, office and 3 further bedrooms on the first floor. Greeting room with bar, gym/ games room, private parking. Garages/workshops with potential for further development. There are 5 gites (with 1,2, 2,2, and 3 bedrooms. All gites have been completely renovated and are fully equipped. Very popular gite complex with a high repeat of bookings and successful rental income.

上市日期: 2016年12月15日

联系方式

分部：
Saint Louis Immobilier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Alison Godfrey
0672911525

