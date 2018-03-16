302 E Landing Ridge Cir

This is an elegant ridge top home with views of Mt. Jefferson, offered at $800,000 under appraisal. Prepare to be awed! This is an opportunity to own a masterwork of a home in a gated, golf community in North Carolina's High Country. There are eight bedrooms, eight fireplaces on three levels, great room with vaulted ceiling, gourmet kitchen and multiple family/game/sitting areas, offices, sauna/exercise, utility areas and several covered porches. The master bedroom and two additional bedrooms are on main level with level entry from circular drive. It is furnished throughout with furniture and accessories using gorgeous fabrics and soft, subtle colors. The laundry/mud room and pantry adjoins four-car garage. This is a chance to own a dream home on a site as a family estate, corporate retreat, bed and breakfast/Airbnb in a golf community. The championship 4 1/2 star, Par 72, 18 hole Jefferson Landing golf course operates year-round. There is a large clubhouse with grill and restaurant. In addition to on-site tennis, golf, fishing,and fitness center, nearby there is rafting, canoeing and kayaking in the ancient New River. Close to skiing in Blowing Rock & Banner Elk.