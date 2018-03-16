138 Sagg Main Street

Stylish renovated farmhouse in prime Sagaponack South location minutes to ocean, Sagg Store and best farm stands. Large sun-filled rooms, bleached floors, fantastic oversized kitchen, screened porch, luxury vaulted master suite with private deck plus 3 guest bedrooms. House is currently 3850 sq ft; zoning allows expansion to 7,246 sq ft plus pool house. Beautiful 2 acre property by noted landscape designer Joe Tyree with 46 ft heated pool and sweeping views of adjacent Nature Conservancy reserve.