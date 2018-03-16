高端地产新闻
在售 - Sagaponack, NY, United States - ¥44,317,522
Sagaponack, NY, 11962 - United States

138 Sagg Main Street

约¥44,317,522
原货币价格 $6,995,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3842
    平方英尺

房产描述

Stylish renovated farmhouse in prime Sagaponack South location minutes to ocean, Sagg Store and best farm stands. Large sun-filled rooms, bleached floors, fantastic oversized kitchen, screened porch, luxury vaulted master suite with private deck plus 3 guest bedrooms. House is currently 3850 sq ft; zoning allows expansion to 7,246 sq ft plus pool house. Beautiful 2 acre property by noted landscape designer Joe Tyree with 46 ft heated pool and sweeping views of adjacent Nature Conservancy reserve.

上市日期: 2016年8月2日

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Bridgehampton Brokerage
代理经纪:
Marilyn Clark
6315376000

