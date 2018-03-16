7560 N Silvercrest Way

The Cutting-edge of modern luxury, this architectural statement features panoramic views of the entire southern horizon in guard-gated Clearwater Hills. Situated on 5 acres, this private hillside masterpiece is forged with walls of glass and steel focused on Camelback Mountain providing expansive 270 degrees views of sunrise, sunset, city lights and endless mountaintops. A spacious and practical floor plan that provides flexibility for all types of living and endless opportunities for entertaining. The outdoor space takes center stage with 2 pools including a suspended lap pool that floats over the valley below, a negative edge pool centered on Camelback Mountain and 2 spas. There are multiple sundecks and outdoor dining areas, a built-in BBQ station with wetbar and professional landscaping. The main house includes an oversized great room with large bar and integrated formal dining room, a media room, office, gym, and the master bedroom is split from the 3 bedroom guest wing with 2 elevators; one on each wing. Interior details include Italian piasentina stone and teakwood flooring, marble slab and ceramic tile surfaces and Brazilian Rosewood custom cabinetry and millwork. The separate guest house includes a kitchen with living and dining space in addition to the large bedroom/bath and has a private viewing balcony. The lower level of the guest house includes a wine room with cooled wine storage for 1,000+ bottles. A 5-car, climate controlled garage completes the residence.