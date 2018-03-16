Beautiful villa in an exclusive area of Tellaro, a picturesque village adjoining Lerici. The villa has a breathtaking view over the Bay of Lerici, facing the open sea, Portovenere and the islands of Palmaria and Tino. Designed by the renowned architect Luigi Vietti, the property is spread over one single floor and has direct access to the sea through around fifteen steps cut into the rock. The Mediterranean parkland bordering the cliff is about 5,300 sqm and provides unparalleled privacy and tranquility to the property. The villa, of about 300 sqm, consists of a large living room with four arched windows, a fireplace, a dining area, a large studio with a beautiful arched window, a large kitchen connected to a porch with wash house, a double bedroom with bathroom and wardrobe, two bedrooms with two bathrooms, guest bedroom with bathroom, laundry room. In front of the villa, stone-paved spaces enable a full outdoor life. The layout of the rooms, the large windows, the Vietri tiles, the tailor-made furnishings and the perfect atmosphere prove the art and mastery of Luigi Vietti. A small annex of 30 sqm is located in the park, just 100 meters from the villa. The villa is located in a limited traffic zone - except for the residents of Tellaro - and it has a wide parking for 7 cars. The villa is located in the heart of the seaside villas of Tellaro, with, on the right, Fiascherino Bay with the House of Shelley and ‘Echo of the Sea' Bay, the most elegant and beautiful beach of Liguria, and on the left the village of Tellaro with its marina. Lerici offers a nine-hole golf course in the beautiful villa Marigola and the ‘Circolo della Vela di Lerici', a renowned sailing school of Caprera with courses for children and young people. Porto Lotti, in La Spezia, is an exclusive port for superyachts. Tuscany is on the doorstep, with the famous towns of Forte dei Marmi and Viareggio, two main destinations for shopping. Pisa international airport is easily reachable within 30 minutes by car.