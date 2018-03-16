A beautiful Andalusian cortijo in Sotogrande Costa. A 1500 m2 built south facing villa on two levels, based on a 7987 m2 plot of land located in a quiet cul de sac in the best area near the beach. This property enjoys fantastic views over its mature garden, private lake and swimming pool. The main residence offers a spacious living room with fireplace and direct access to the lovely porch and landscaped gardens, a separate dining room, great fully fitted kitchen with breakfast area, cosy family room with fireplace, 4 bedroom suites and a guest cloakroom. Futhermore includes a separate spacious guest or staff house with 2 bedroom suites. 2 futher guest suites and a gymnasium have been built overlooking the numerous fruit trees: figs, bananas, lemons, etc. Also offers a machinery room, a private garage for 3 cars and 2 storage spaces. The property has been finished to high standard qualities such as rustic tiles, radiators, satellite TV and telephone points. Perfect villa to enjoy the Sotogrande way of living, surrounded by the famous Sotogrande Golf, Polo and Beach Clubs.