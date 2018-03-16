1747 S View Point Dr

This gorgeous residence and guest house with separate casita is adorned with the very finest finishes throughout. Located in the prestigious Stone Cliff gated community, this 9,041 sqft estate resides on .45 acres with amazing views and privacy. Two pools, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 7 fireplaces, and 3 kitchens with imported granite and Wolf/Sub Zero appliances. The main house features a grand foyer with two staircases, formal living room, office, theater room, and a spacious master suite on the main level with spa-like master bath, 2 fireplaces, and it's own private pool. Retractable sliding doors provides an indoor/outdoor resort-style living area with pool and spa; 2 fire pits, luxurious cabana, basketball court, lush green landscaping, and much more.