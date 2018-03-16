高端地产新闻
在售 - St. George, UT, United States - ¥12,652,193
St. George, UT, 84790 - United States

1747 S View Point Dr

约¥12,652,193
原货币价格 $1,997,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 9041
    平方英尺 (0.45 英亩)

房产描述

This gorgeous residence and guest house with separate casita is adorned with the very finest finishes throughout. Located in the prestigious Stone Cliff gated community, this 9,041 sqft estate resides on .45 acres with amazing views and privacy. Two pools, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 7 fireplaces, and 3 kitchens with imported granite and Wolf/Sub Zero appliances. The main house features a grand foyer with two staircases, formal living room, office, theater room, and a spacious master suite on the main level with spa-like master bath, 2 fireplaces, and it's own private pool. Retractable sliding doors provides an indoor/outdoor resort-style living area with pool and spa; 2 fire pits, luxurious cabana, basketball court, lush green landscaping, and much more.

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 1493034

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
David Ellis
435.862.9199

_