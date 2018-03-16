高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥8,838,162
Scottsdale, AZ, 85255 - United States

11347 E La Junta Rd

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4000
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful home located in guard gated Troon Village. High Beamed ceilings, great room, floor plan enhanced by retractable sliding doors and canterra fireplace. Wet bar in great room is conveniently located for cocktail party entertaining and dinner party service. Stroll out to the large patio, also w/fireplace, built in grill, pool, spa & Water feature. Sparkling night sky enhances the mountain views. Spacious master, 2 additional bedrooms both with walk in closets & en suite baths. If you need to work at home, a generous sized office features wood flooring, beamed ceiling & walk in closet. 3 car oversized garage. Blocks from the newly enlarged remodeled Troon Country Club Property also for rent at $11,000/month. See rental listing: 5678110

上市日期: 2017年10月23日

MLS ID: 5678100

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kay Holderman
4802298101

周边设施

周边设施
