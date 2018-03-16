11347 E La Junta Rd

Beautiful home located in guard gated Troon Village. High Beamed ceilings, great room, floor plan enhanced by retractable sliding doors and canterra fireplace. Wet bar in great room is conveniently located for cocktail party entertaining and dinner party service. Stroll out to the large patio, also w/fireplace, built in grill, pool, spa & Water feature. Sparkling night sky enhances the mountain views. Spacious master, 2 additional bedrooms both with walk in closets & en suite baths. If you need to work at home, a generous sized office features wood flooring, beamed ceiling & walk in closet. 3 car oversized garage. Blocks from the newly enlarged remodeled Troon Country Club Property also for rent at $11,000/month. See rental listing: 5678110