Located on the prestigious urbanisation of Algarve Clube Atlantico, this villa has been built to the highest standards and specifications. The property has wonderful views of the adjacent valley and marvellous sea views.Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac with little passing traffic, the entrance is controlled by an electric gate and video porter. This two storey villa with garage is surrounded by immaculate landscaped and inviting sunny and shaded terraces and walkways. Hallway with guest cloakroom leads into the spacious fully fitted kitchen with top of the range appliances (VZUG), laundry room, dining area which leads then into a comfortable lounge with BOSE entertainment system with Satellite TV and a raised log-burner. Beautiful ocean views to enjoy as you relax. Three bedrooms on ground floor level with two bathrooms - one en-suite with top high end fittings.Master bedroom and bathroom on the 1st floor with even more amazing sea views. The pool has heating and is complimented by a barbeque and the lovely garden area with fully automatic irrigation system and lighting. Many extra features underfloor and solar heating, air-conditioning, laminated double glazed windows with security locks and fly screens, floors in marble.