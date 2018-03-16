801 Key Highway #p-57

Exquisite three bedroom, three and a half bath penthouse with captivating southern views from the private balcony at Baltimore's best waterfront address. The sun-flooded residence showcases thirty five hundred plus square feet of custom contemporary finishes: built-ins, wide plank floors, full scale gourmet kitchen with grand marble island, and owner's suite with dressing room and spa bath. Five star amenities: pool, sauna, fitness center, and twenty four hour concierge and valet.