在售 - Baltimore, MD, United States - ¥11,169,662
免费询盘

Baltimore, MD, 21230 - United States

801 Key Highway #p-57

约¥11,169,662
原货币价格 $1,763,000
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3599
    平方英尺

房产描述

Exquisite three bedroom, three and a half bath penthouse with captivating southern views from the private balcony at Baltimore's best waterfront address. The sun-flooded residence showcases thirty five hundred plus square feet of custom contemporary finishes: built-ins, wide plank floors, full scale gourmet kitchen with grand marble island, and owner's suite with dressing room and spa bath. Five star amenities: pool, sauna, fitness center, and twenty four hour concierge and valet.

上市日期: 2017年6月9日

MLS ID: BA10059684

联系方式

分部：
Monument Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Charlie Hatter
4105255435

