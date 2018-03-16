高端地产新闻
在售 - Lagos, Portugal - ¥26,082,493
Lagos, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥26,082,493
原货币价格 €3,350,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6402
    平方英尺 (7320.0 )

房产描述

Majestic villa, functional design with refined finishing and commodities, consists in ground floor with TV room, living room, kitchen and dining area with circa 50 m2 and high-tech equipment. Also on ground floor two en-suite bedrooms, plus the master bedroom after the inside courtyard, this bedroom as also a gym with sauna, a steam bath for two and a jacuzzi, beside the bathroom. The house has double garage, and a complete guest house with individual entrance. On the 1st floor there is the office, the library and an open space artist room. The large terraces around the pool have magnificent sea views. The property is located just five minutes from Lagos.

上市日期: 2014年11月26日

MLS ID: 106140155

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Joana Santos
351917707990

