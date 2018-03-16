Majestic villa, functional design with refined finishing and commodities, consists in ground floor with TV room, living room, kitchen and dining area with circa 50 m2 and high-tech equipment. Also on ground floor two en-suite bedrooms, plus the master bedroom after the inside courtyard, this bedroom as also a gym with sauna, a steam bath for two and a jacuzzi, beside the bathroom. The house has double garage, and a complete guest house with individual entrance. On the 1st floor there is the office, the library and an open space artist room. The large terraces around the pool have magnificent sea views. The property is located just five minutes from Lagos.