Long Island Sound Waterfront- -Sub-Divisible-6.8 Acres + 1.82 Acres W/2 Deeds Surround This Mid-Century Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Farm Ranch With Total Privacy, Fabulous Water Views, Gunite Pool, Tennis Court, Terrazzo Floors, 3 Fireplaces And Master Suite On Main Floor. Second Floor Offers Den,2 Additional Suites Plus Private Guest Quarters And Multiple Storage Spaces.