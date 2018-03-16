24 Red Rock Rd

Enjoy all the recent renovations to this privately set home on 19 acres, land in both Ma and NY. In-ground propane heated pool, gardens, mature landscaping, bi level decking for great outside entertaining space. When entering the house from the over sized two car attached garage (with extra kitchen area)into a mudroom, laundry area, and then into a den open to the great room. The interior has been tastefully renovated with a fabulous new kitchen, large island, stainless appliances, wood floors that gleam, living room with fireplace, dining area overlooking deck and private yard. Master bedroom, bath, walk in closets and 1/2 bath complete the main level. The second floor has an additional master suite, two additional bedrooms and full bath.