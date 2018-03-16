高端地产新闻
在售 - West Stockbridge, MA, United States - ¥7,919,500
West Stockbridge, MA, 01266 - United States

24 Red Rock Rd

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3442
    平方英尺 (19.0 英亩)

房产描述

Enjoy all the recent renovations to this privately set home on 19 acres, land in both Ma and NY. In-ground propane heated pool, gardens, mature landscaping, bi level decking for great outside entertaining space. When entering the house from the over sized two car attached garage (with extra kitchen area)into a mudroom, laundry area, and then into a den open to the great room. The interior has been tastefully renovated with a fabulous new kitchen, large island, stainless appliances, wood floors that gleam, living room with fireplace, dining area overlooking deck and private yard. Master bedroom, bath, walk in closets and 1/2 bath complete the main level. The second floor has an additional master suite, two additional bedrooms and full bath.

上市日期: 2017年9月13日

MLS ID: 220785

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Pat Melluzzo
+1 4135284192

