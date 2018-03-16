高端地产新闻
在售 - San Diego, CA, United States - ¥6,874,126
San Diego, CA, 92101 - United States

700 W Harbor Drive, 1003

约¥6,874,126
原货币价格 $1,085,000
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1374
    平方英尺

房产描述

Simply Irresistible! Views! Location! Luxury tower! Welcome to Park Place ~ best address in the game and one of downtown’s most desirable high rise towers! Enjoy soul-soothing water views from every room and balcony in this beautifully appointed 2 bedroom/2 bath residence. Located in the western end of the Marina District, the proximity to the waterfront, restaurants, Little Italy, the Gaslamp and Petco Park has enhanced the lifestyle experience and just keeps getting better and better! The quality of finishes is reflected in the hardwood floors, Sub-Zero refrigerator and Dacor appliances, granite counters, gas fireplace, dual pane windows and 9 ft ceilings. Residents also benefit from concierge service, 24 hour security, on site management, pool, spa, fitness center, business center and guest parking.

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: 170058433

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Francine Finn

周边设施

周边设施
_