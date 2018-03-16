700 W Harbor Drive, 1003

Simply Irresistible! Views! Location! Luxury tower! Welcome to Park Place ~ best address in the game and one of downtown’s most desirable high rise towers! Enjoy soul-soothing water views from every room and balcony in this beautifully appointed 2 bedroom/2 bath residence. Located in the western end of the Marina District, the proximity to the waterfront, restaurants, Little Italy, the Gaslamp and Petco Park has enhanced the lifestyle experience and just keeps getting better and better! The quality of finishes is reflected in the hardwood floors, Sub-Zero refrigerator and Dacor appliances, granite counters, gas fireplace, dual pane windows and 9 ft ceilings. Residents also benefit from concierge service, 24 hour security, on site management, pool, spa, fitness center, business center and guest parking.