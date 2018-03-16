9215 Balboa Pointe...the Last Best Kept Secret on the Coast! Absolute oceanfront in Idyllic San Simeon, just minutes away from the village of Cambria, Hearst Castle and legendary Big Sur to the north, and a short drive to "Napa South" with the world class wineries of Templeton and Paso Robles. One of just four condominiums in an architecturally pleasing and handsome building, this lovely upper end unit home is perched out on the bluff affording unobstructed, forever Pacific Ocean views that stretch north to Piedras Blancas Lighthouse and beyond.Beautifully appointed and upgraded throughout, the home offers 3 ensuite bedrooms providing comfort and privacy for family and guests. The Seaview kitchen has beautiful cut stone aggregate flooring opening up to the dining and living rooms with it's lovely wraparound mitered windows , viewing deck, and cozy fireplace complete with stylish hearth and wood mantle.Conveniences include secure, private entry, domed skylights,spacious view decks, private stairway to the sandy beach, interior laundry, ample parking for guests, and and garage and storage space for you! Pico beach and Cove offer one the Central Coasts most pristine beaches, perfect for beachcombing, whale watching, and surfing too! A rare and wonderul opportunity to live to live in "the Last, Best Kept Secret on the Coast"!