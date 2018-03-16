130 Canyon Acres Drive

Originally designed in 1915 by famous Santa Barbara architect, Russel Ray, this distinguished Georgian estate was recently substantially renovated to bring the home up to modern standards and conveniences. While properly preserving the home’s turn of the century character, the remodel features a new foundation, new plumbing and electrical, an expanded kitchen, a new roof and much more! Perched atop San Roque at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the residence enjoys views of the Pacific Ocean, Channel Islands, Steven’s Park and the city below. The nearly 1-acre of grounds are highlighted by a 2-stall barn and meticulously manicured landscaping.