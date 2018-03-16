高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Santa Barbara, CA, United States - ¥21,534,704
免费询盘

Santa Barbara, CA, 93105 - United States

130 Canyon Acres Drive

约¥21,534,704
原货币价格 $3,399,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5548
    平方英尺

房产描述

Originally designed in 1915 by famous Santa Barbara architect, Russel Ray, this distinguished Georgian estate was recently substantially renovated to bring the home up to modern standards and conveniences. While properly preserving the home’s turn of the century character, the remodel features a new foundation, new plumbing and electrical, an expanded kitchen, a new roof and much more! Perched atop San Roque at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the residence enjoys views of the Pacific Ocean, Channel Islands, Steven’s Park and the city below. The nearly 1-acre of grounds are highlighted by a 2-stall barn and meticulously manicured landscaping.

上市日期: 2017年5月12日

MLS ID: 17-3256

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Montecito - Coast Village Road Brokerage
代理经纪:
Dustin Baker
8059699993

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Montecito - Coast Village Road Brokerage
代理经纪:
Dustin Baker
8059699993

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_