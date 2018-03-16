79235 Tom Fazio Lane

A rare offering built by internationally renowned architect Guy Dreier, whose designs define sculptural elegance. Quoting Robb Report: Dreier's homes are geometric feats of design and engineering with great consideration given to the native landscape. This home offers sweeping views of mountains, fairways, and lakes from an elevated acre-plus homesite overlooking the 16th hole. Extraordinary use of luxe materials provides a most sophisticated design that is incredibly functional and easy to live in. The open floor plan allows for elaborate entertaining. The intelligent separation of living spaces allows for three comfortable guest villas, all with separate access. Private executive office. Ultra master retreat enjoys its own wing. Generous room proportions with a subdued color palette in earth tones. This home is offered designer furnished. The Quarry is the only golf course in the Valley rated in the top 100 in the US and the top 10 in California. Video and more photos available.