This exclusive villa of avant-garde design, of 550 m2 on a plot of 750 m2, is located in the most prestigious urbanization of the Maresme, Sant Berger, with a private security, a tennis club and Pitch and Putt.Practical and functional distribution, the house is built with high quality materials and with the best equipment. Diaphanous white open spaces, natural light, minimalist lines, the large windows and the stunning sea views are the protagonists. Its rectangular shape with spacious outdoor areas, swimming pools and green surroundings, are ideal to enjoy pleasant days in the open air.Property enjoys all the comforts, such as a gym, home cinema, an elevator, a garage, home automation, automatic blinds and alarm system. A luxury just over 20 km from Barcelona.