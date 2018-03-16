高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥49,100,900
免费询盘

Park City, UT, 84098 - United States

2848 Deer Pointe Dr

约¥49,100,900
原货币价格 $7,750,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 10366
    平方英尺 (0.79 英亩)

房产描述

Now under construction, this gorgeous home was designed by award winning architect Michael Upwall and provides an impeccable mountain contemporary style. Meticulously built with a refined craftsmanship and top quality materials, this 6 bedroom 9 bathroom functional open floor plan features a master wing of the home, dramatic great room with huge vaulted floor to ceiling windows, chef's kitchen with Wolf and Subzero appliances, and a prime ski-in/ski-out access from Deer Valley Resort and Deer Crest. Dramatic, panoramic views of the Jordanelle provide a feeling of solitude and serenity during all four seasons of the year. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in the private gated community of Deer Crest, this spectacular home cannot be missed.

上市日期: 2017年6月30日

MLS ID: 1462737

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jamison Frost
4355132820

联系方式

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jamison Frost
4355132820

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_