2848 Deer Pointe Dr

Now under construction, this gorgeous home was designed by award winning architect Michael Upwall and provides an impeccable mountain contemporary style. Meticulously built with a refined craftsmanship and top quality materials, this 6 bedroom 9 bathroom functional open floor plan features a master wing of the home, dramatic great room with huge vaulted floor to ceiling windows, chef's kitchen with Wolf and Subzero appliances, and a prime ski-in/ski-out access from Deer Valley Resort and Deer Crest. Dramatic, panoramic views of the Jordanelle provide a feeling of solitude and serenity during all four seasons of the year. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in the private gated community of Deer Crest, this spectacular home cannot be missed.