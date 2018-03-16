高端地产新闻
在售 - Crikvenica, Croatia - ¥8,622,067
Crikvenica, 51260 - Croatia

约¥8,622,067
原货币价格 kn8,250,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5381
    平方英尺 (1370.0 )

This elegant property with the swimming pool is situated on the hills above famous touristic destination Crikvenica and is characterised with the unmatching view of Kvarner bay. Only 5 minutes away from walking and bicycle tracks, and 4 km away from Crikvenica, a year-round touristic and medical tourism destination, this property is ideal for the whole family.Villa Milla with five parking places and all necessary infrastructure, built as a family retreat with captivating sunsets.Villa Milla has got three floors, basement, ground floor and the first floor, orientation towards the south. Basement has a playroom, fitness and utility rooms with bathroom and shower room.The ground floor is organised into two areas: living area with kitchen and dining area, small reading room and one quest toilet and the second area: bedroom and bathroom for the quests. An indoor stairway leads to the first floor with five bedrooms, of which one is a master bedroom with its own bathroom and built-in wardrobe. Villa with an outdoor garden for the children, swimming pool and terrace and north patio with grill area ideal for summer gatherings in the open.Calming atmosphere and the timeless view is what makes this property best choice for your holiday retreat.

上市日期: 2017年8月30日

联系方式

分部：
Croatia Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mirjana Mičetić
+385.91.612.0096

