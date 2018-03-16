高端地产新闻
在售 - Edgartown, MA, United States - ¥12,005,962
Edgartown, MA, 02539 - United States

41 Winter Street

约¥12,005,962
原货币价格 $1,895,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2442
    平方英尺 (4356.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

One of the oldest homes in Edgartown, 41 Winter Street was moved from Katama to the Village in 1778. The home has retained its historic charm with large fireplaces and lots of built-ins. While a true antique home, it is amazingly spacious on the interior, with high ceilings and has a very private courtyard. The B1 Zoning designation provides opportunities for a business or residential living. You can avoid parking problems, as you have your own one car garage and parking space. The home is steps away from Main Street and all of the restaurants, shopping and galleries in the area. The home is being sold "as is" and has a non-functioning furnace with asbestos that will be the buyer's responsibility. Owners in residence and we ask for 24 hours notice to show the property.

上市日期: 2017年12月22日

MLS ID: 33002

联系方式

分部：
Wallace & Co. Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Janet Scott
+1 5086273313

周边设施

