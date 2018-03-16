One of the oldest homes in Edgartown, 41 Winter Street was moved from Katama to the Village in 1778. The home has retained its historic charm with large fireplaces and lots of built-ins. While a true antique home, it is amazingly spacious on the interior, with high ceilings and has a very private courtyard. The B1 Zoning designation provides opportunities for a business or residential living. You can avoid parking problems, as you have your own one car garage and parking space. The home is steps away from Main Street and all of the restaurants, shopping and galleries in the area. The home is being sold "as is" and has a non-functioning furnace with asbestos that will be the buyer's responsibility. Owners in residence and we ask for 24 hours notice to show the property.