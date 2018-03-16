6 Estates Drive

Genre defining “Santa Fe Contemporary” styling comes to life in this Dressel Construction masterpiece, with scale, proportion, and finishes indicative of the finest that Las Campanas has to offer. Start with the Estate I setting along the coveted Las Campanas green belt - and with the additional lot to the south that was incorporated into the main lot, it provides for ample buffering from neighbors - and affords a sensible area for an outdoor pool cabana/casita. Once inside the home, witness the expansive feel around the home and extraordinary privacy and views. Enter the home and revel in not only the care and detail that went into the planning and construction, but also enjoy a home that combines art space with living space, wonderful formal and informal spaces, walls of glass and energy efficiency, casual indoor spaces and several fabulous outdoor areas. The Master wing features a library with numerous built-in plaster shelves and writing desk as well as a large bedroom and bathroom suite. The master suite enjoys great privacy from the rest of the home, topped off with a wood burning fireplace and private access to a patio and spa area with hot tub and outdoor gas fireplace. An additional private portal on the other side of the suite offers views of the Sangre de Cristos.The formal living room has soaring high ceilings and walls of glass facing the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The 3 fixed-glass panels have electronic blinds and a truly panoramic view. It is one of the centerpieces of the entire home, and is open to the main dining area and kitchen. The main dining space also enjoys great views and is situated immediately off of the kitchen. The kitchen is truly the hub of the home, and has features like: Granite counter tops, state of the art appliance package with Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Bosch, combination wet bar/sink prep area, custom cabinets, and more. The family room flows off of the kitchen and provides for contemporary living.