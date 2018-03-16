高端地产新闻
在售 - Bethany Beach, DE, United States - ¥6,743,188
免费询盘

Bethany Beach, DE, 19930 - United States

31617 Charleys Rn 19

约¥6,743,188
原货币价格 $1,064,333
独立家庭住宅
湖畔 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3608
    平方英尺

房产描述

Two acres on the Salt Pond with private pier & custom home! Less than one mile to Bethany Beach attractions & ocean. Rare large private treed lot with magnificent waterviews from back deck & screened porch! 3,608 square feet heated five bedroom custom home with amazing carpentry and finishes with over 4,520 total square feet including decks and porches. Large buildable footprint of 17,400 for first level and potential for three level home and 52,200 square foot home! Perfect for a large private estate home. Lot also available with no builder tie-in for $699,000. Easy access by boat to Indian River Bay and the ocean! Start enjoying Bethany Woods living today!

上市日期: 2017年1月6日

MLS ID: 716225

联系方式

分部：
Ocean Atlantic Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kimberly Hamer
3022276767

