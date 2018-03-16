31617 Charleys Rn 19

Two acres on the Salt Pond with private pier & custom home! Less than one mile to Bethany Beach attractions & ocean. Rare large private treed lot with magnificent waterviews from back deck & screened porch! 3,608 square feet heated five bedroom custom home with amazing carpentry and finishes with over 4,520 total square feet including decks and porches. Large buildable footprint of 17,400 for first level and potential for three level home and 52,200 square foot home! Perfect for a large private estate home. Lot also available with no builder tie-in for $699,000. Easy access by boat to Indian River Bay and the ocean! Start enjoying Bethany Woods living today!