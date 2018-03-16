An opportunity to purchase a significant home nestled in the middle of a most prestigious cluster complex.This entertainers paradise features generously sized reception rooms and exquisite finishes. Set in a secure 2797sqm.Of gorgeous private garden with large rim flow pool and fire pit.Enter the complex through wrought iron gates which are guarded 24/7. This home features its own driveway which can accommodate 10 to 15 cars.A porte cochere leads one into the double volume entrance hall which sets the tone of understated luxury and enveloping warmth.To the right of the entrance is a large study with fitted shelving and sliding doors onto the garden. Further along is a fabulous guest suite which is spacious and has views onto the garden. The bathroom is wonderful with private courtyard and an extra large steam shower. A guest toilet with feature basin and imported wallpaper complete this wing of the house.Back in the entrance hall which features a stone clad wall and amazing floating wooden staircase, one takes two steps down to the reception areas. These rooms all have American Oak flooring which provide a muted background for designer furnishings. The lounge is extraordinary in both size and comfort and has views onto the patio and garden.Between the lounge and dining area is a feature gas fireplace which rises up out of the floor and creates a wonderful ambience for evening relaxation. The dining room is serviced by a serving area and a very large walk in temperature controlled wine room which has fitted shelving. Further on is an exceptionally large family room which opens onto the garden. A second guest toilet is adjacent to the family room.The reception rooms open up to a vast covered patio which leads one to the sun dappled rim flow pool and wonderful large garden with fire pit.The superbly fitted kitchen would please the most demanding chef. Here are fitted Gaggenau appliances, built in fridge and freezer, walk in pantry and a lovely informal family dining area which looks onto a private courtyard. Off the kitchen is a laundry which leads out to a vegetable garden.Back to the entrance hall and up the floating wooden staircase to the second floor, one arrives at the family quarters. An electric aluminium door secures this section of the home. On this floor are a cosy pyjama lounge for late night tv viewing. The main bedroom defies description. It is large with lounging space, high ceilings and exposed timber beams. The dressing room is an absolute delight with well fitted cupboards and extra storage room. The main bathroom is also extra large and has separate his and hers vanities, a free standing bath, glass enclosed shower and a romantic window seat. The main suite leads out to a large balcony which is ideally suited for private views onto the lovely view of the large expanse of garden and pool.Three further double sized bedrooms, one which is en suite and a further family bathroom provide unparalleled accommodation.There is a three car garage, double staff quarters, a half sized cricket pitch, new massive generator and a borehole with drinkable water.This property competes on an international level and would suite an executive family looking for excellent security.