8816 La Palma Ln

Rarely available Villa La Palma features an award-wining transitional interior design by Kira Krumm with elegant wood finishes, travertine floors and abundant light. An expansive, oversized lanai looks out to lush landscaping and the cascading La Palma waterfalls. The spacious island kitchen features light woods and glass cabinets. Enjoy the privacy of a cul-de-sac location and the convenience of an extended garage, which is unique in the neighborhood. Villas La Palma are ideally situated in the heart of Bay Colony, just minutes to the Gulf of Mexico, with private full-service beach and tennis clubs, and close to the world famous Ritz-Carlton Naples Beach hotel.