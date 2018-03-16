高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥16,440,882
免费询盘

Naples, FL, 34108 - United States

8816 La Palma Ln

约¥16,440,882
原货币价格 $2,595,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2900
    平方英尺

房产描述

Rarely available Villa La Palma features an award-wining transitional interior design by Kira Krumm with elegant wood finishes, travertine floors and abundant light. An expansive, oversized lanai looks out to lush landscaping and the cascading La Palma waterfalls. The spacious island kitchen features light woods and glass cabinets. Enjoy the privacy of a cul-de-sac location and the convenience of an extended garage, which is unique in the neighborhood. Villas La Palma are ideally situated in the heart of Bay Colony, just minutes to the Gulf of Mexico, with private full-service beach and tennis clubs, and close to the world famous Ritz-Carlton Naples Beach hotel.

上市日期: 2016年3月1日

MLS ID: 216016815

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Vickie Larscheid
+1 2392137413

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Vickie Larscheid
+1 2392137413

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_