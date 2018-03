Duplex apartment full of space at a great location on Jardim Paulista. It has an excellent project, offering many possibilities for modernization. The first floor is composed by a living area with a balcony, a dining room, a parlor, kitchen, and the service area. The project has unevenness between the first and second floors, with an English style library. The upper floor has 3 wide suites and a master suite with a closet and a great bathroom with a hot tube.